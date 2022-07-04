Protestors take part in ‘Bans off our bodies’ protest in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Protesters gathered at the San Agustin Plaza to voice their concerns after the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade.

Many Laredoans took to the streets of downtown for the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ protest.

Raquel Arias, one of the protesters says she thinks that the Supreme Court has made the wrong call.

Arias says, “I don’t believe they made the right decision mostly because it doesn’t affect, women that just got pregnant, it affected women that were put into an unfortunate situation and that got pregnant that way and that they don’t deserve it like that.”

Arias says no woman should be ruled by a federal entity and adds that every woman should have the self-rights to freely decide what to do with their bodies.

She says the Supreme Court’s decision has pushed back women’s rights.

