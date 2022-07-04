Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Suspect thanks victims with kind words after robbing Waffle House, police say

A suspect who robbed a Waffle House in South Carolina thanked the victims, according to police.
A suspect who robbed a Waffle House in South Carolina thanked the victims, according to police.(Gray)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber with kind words for his victims struck a South Carolina Waffle House early Friday.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 24-hour eatery in North Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

A Black male wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes and a black ski mask walked around the building and entered, according to officers.

He then pointed a black handgun and told employees to open the register, WRDW reports.

One of them complied, putting all the cash in a Waffle House to-go bag and handing it to the robber, according to authorities.

“God bless you. I did not want to hurt anyone,” the robber replied, according to a report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The robber ran out the door and jumped into the rear seat of a silver sedan that was parked in the middle of the road, which then left, the officers reported.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
File Graphic
Laredo Police investigating weekend shooting near Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Fourth of July festivities
Laredo-Webb County Fourth of July festivities
Line break happened during the holiday weekend.
People left without water during July Fourth holiday weekend

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with shooting at Chicago-area parade taken into custody
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
LIVE: Fireworks over the National Mall
LIVE: Fireworks over the National Mall
Fireworks can trigger PSTD
The triggering effect of fireworks for Laredo veterans