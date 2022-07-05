Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
An Extended Period of Heat

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass occupies the south central U.S., and extends east to the Appalachians and south Atlantic states. Dry air aloft over Texas is bringing mainly clear skies. Afternoon humidity is lower than during the nighttime and morning hours as daytime heating stirs the lower atmosphere over a deep enough depth to tap into the dry air above. The very hot weather will dominate the 7 day forecast period.

