Car chase ends in La Salle Co., lands 12 in jail

By Jerry Garza
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LA SALLE CO., Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday night, June 30, a police chase in La Salle County ended with several people arrested.

It all started near the Webb/La Salle county line near Encinal. The suspects led Encinal police and La Salle sheriff’s deputies on a chase for nearly 30 miles at speeds topping 120 miles per hour. It took tire spikes to finally stop the suspects.

A total of 10 undocumented migrants and two U.S. citizens were arrested from the small passenger car. No one was hurt in the chase.

