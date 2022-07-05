Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
City offers free COVID testing, says 'don't let your guard down'

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the recent rise in COVID cases over the last few weeks, the city of Laredo is providing free tests.

The city started doing this because of the increased number of patients saying they don’t feel well despite many of them having been vaccinated.

Raul Soto, the lab manager at the Laredo Health Department, urges people not to let their guards down since the pandemic is still not over. ”Be safe, use a mask. Even though people say it’s okay not to use them, we have gotten an increase in patients. We have been collecting over 400 samples now a day. That’s a lot. It had gotten down to about 200 a week. Friday [July 1], it was 200, so it’s been going up. People are still getting sick, so protect yourself. Please use the mask,” Soto says.

Anyone wanting to get tested can find those services at the Laredo Health Department from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Results can take up to four days to receive.

