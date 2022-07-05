Laredo Health Department provides update on COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The coronavirus has been spreading for over two years in the Gateway City.

While many are out and about enjoying their summer vacations, others are boosting their defenses.

Local mother, Grizelda Garza is one of many who took her children to the health department to get the covid-19 vaccine.

With the start of the school year just around the corner, Garza says having her kids protected against the coronavirus is sigh of relief.

Garza says, “My daughter is six years old, and she has her vaccines on check. She feels ready to go back to school and I’m seeing that many parents are bringing their kids too so that’s a good sign.”

The covid-19 virus is still spreading in the Gateway City and cases are currently on the rise.

Omar Garcia an epidemiologist at the Laredo Health Department says some of the main reasons why people are getting sick is because many are leaving out of town for vacation.

Despite many are not following safety protocols, the strain remains the same.

Garcia says, “It could be classified from the same cases that we’ve seen, we haven’t seen any difficult cases or new strains, nothing like that. It’s been most of the population that are vaccinated, so yes we have seen mild symptoms to asymptomatic cases.”

The city directs the public to the state for its update on cases.

The Texas Department of Health Services reports that over the lapse of two years there has been over five million cases throughout the beginning of the pandemic back in 2020.

As of now, there are at least 90,000 confirmed cases in Webb County.

Currently, Garcia says as of now there’s only seven patients that have been hospitalized because of covid-19 but none are under critical condition.

“What we’ve seen so far, the younger population has been affected in the past couple of weeks. We’ve seen an increase in hospitalized cases, not that many and as far as we get reported, no cases have been intubated”, said Garcia.

With the summer travel season still underway, many parents like Grizelda are choosing to vaccinate their kids, so that they can be protected from the virus.

She wishes that other parents vaccinate their children so they can be safe.

