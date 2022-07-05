Shop Local
House fire breaks out in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that broke out over the weekend.

The incident happened on July 3, at around 7:30 a.m. at the 9600 block of Center Lane.

Laredo Fire officials arrived and found a single-story house on fire.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire without incident.

According to fire officials, an elderly man was treated on scene but refused hospital treatment.

The fire remains under investigation.

