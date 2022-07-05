Laredo Police Department is currently hiring

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is currently hiring.

Application registration is underway and will close on Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m. After that, applications will no longer be accepted and will be rejected if incomplete.

You can find the application here. It must be submitted electronically.

Officer Jose Espinoza with LPD says, ”some of the requirements that they need to have are have a valid driver’s license, be a U.S. citizen, and be 21 years or over to be able to apply. If they are not 21 and over, they need 65 hours of college credit to be able to apply online.”

The written entrance exam will be on Wednesday, August 10 at the Sames Auto Arena at 9:15 in the morning. Registration is from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A valid driver’s license must be presented at the test site.

Starting salary for new police officers is at $55,598.40 a year.

