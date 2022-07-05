Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Police Department is currently hiring

File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is currently hiring.

Application registration is underway and will close on Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m. After that, applications will no longer be accepted and will be rejected if incomplete.

You can find the application here. It must be submitted electronically.

Officer Jose Espinoza with LPD says, ”some of the requirements that they need to have are have a valid driver’s license, be a U.S. citizen, and be 21 years or over to be able to apply. If they are not 21 and over, they need 65 hours of college credit to be able to apply online.”

The written entrance exam will be on Wednesday, August 10 at the Sames Auto Arena at 9:15 in the morning. Registration is from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A valid driver’s license must be presented at the test site.

Starting salary for new police officers is at $55,598.40 a year.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
File Graphic
Laredo Police investigating weekend shooting near Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Laredoans celebrate Fourth of July
Laredoans celebrate Fourth of July
Robert E. Crimo III
Update: Person of interest in Highland Park shooting arrested
Fourth of July festivities
Laredo-Webb County Fourth of July festivities

Latest News

Border Patrol releases details on Encinal chase
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
House catches fire on Center Lane
House fire breaks out in central Laredo