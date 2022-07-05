Laredo Tennis Assoc. seeking answers from tennis facility delays

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tennis facility that has been in the works for the past few years is finally gaining some traction; however, not everyone is satisfied with how long it has taken to get the courts ready.

A tennis complex with 18 courts, concession stands, and locker rooms should have been up and running back in 2019, that’s according to Tina Trevino, the former president of the Laredo Tennis Association but as of 2022 the project has yet to come to fruition.

Trevino says it’s now July 4, and we’re still not in the courts and they still have no answers.

In 2014, voters agreed to have the project set up on TAMIU property and four years ago, the project was officially approved by the Laredo City Council.

As time has passed, Trevino has been pushing the council and the university for answers, but she believes there is a reason behind the delays.

Trevino says, “When the original plans were drawn, they weren’t placed in there and they were re-doing them, but then it stopped and it almost stopped for a year, which was somewhat disappointing.”

During a council meeting in June, the project architect addressed the delay in opening the courts.

Trevino says, we increased the completion date to the end of the year, now we did that because we have been living through the pandemic and supply chain issues, cost increases and other stuff since this isn’t the only project that we’ve been facing these held items with.”

Trevino says the delay isn’t the only matter of concern.

“We do have a challenge however, and that challenge is we have absolutely one coach that is available to the general public, the other coaches are at the country club, and you must be a member”, said Trevino.

Nevertheless, Trevino still has high hopes for the project, and believes Laredoans will take advantage of the new sports complex.

In the end she wishes the tennis complex opens soon.

The city engineer estimates that the tennis courts will open by the end of the year.

The project has a price tag of over five million dollars.

