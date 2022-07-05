Shop Local
Fire reported in west Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a possible fire in west Laredo after a cloud of black smoke could be seen for miles.

According to officials, the fire happened at the 2900 block of Santa Ursula before noon.

It was a makeshift home made by a homeless person.

Officials were able to put the fires out without incident.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

