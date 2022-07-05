Might as well be walking on the sun

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like nothing but hot and sunny days in our forecast!

On Tuesday we’ll start out once again in the upper 70s and hit a high of 104 by the afternoon.

We’ll only change about a couple of degrees on Wednesday to Thursday from highs of 103 to 105.

As we hit the weekend, expect nothing but 106 degrees all weekend from Friday all the way until Monday of next week.

As far as our chances of rain go, we won’t see any in our neck of the woods, but we can hope for some relief maybe for next week.

On the bright side, we haven’t seen any temperatures surpass the 110-degree mark which we have seen in previous years.

The only thing we can do is hold on until October.

