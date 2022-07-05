Possible shooting under investigation, victim serious but stable

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to investigate an incident where a 22-year-old man was apparently shot over the weekend.

According to reports, it happened at about 5 a.m. on Saturday when police saw a pick-up truck speeding down Loop 20, near the entrance of Lake Casa Blanca. When police pulled the driver over, they saw he was taking a passenger to the hospital. The victim had two gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, but stable.

Investigators are taking the location of the traffic stop into consideration, but their investigation is limited to just that spot. Investigator Joe Baeza says, ”We don’t believe that the shooting actually took place there, but they are canvassing the area near where the arena is, and because that’s where they believe the shooting took place.”

Non suspects have been named in the case as of yet.

