Quad City Fire station undergoes renovations

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County Fire facility is getting a much-needed makeover.

During a recent commissioner’s court meeting, officials approved a financing package that would help fund facilities and equipment for the Quad city area.

The Quad City Fire Station on Highway 359 will be undergoing some renovations to its facility.

The county also recently approved a third unit that would be used for medical emergencies in the cities of Aguilars, Mirando City, Oilton, and Bruni.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.