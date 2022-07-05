Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Regular trash pickup for July 4th

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city of Laredo is reminding the public that despite the 4th of July holiday, the schedule remains the same.

Trash pickup will start at 7 in the morning, which is the city’s regular schedule.

Monica Torres from the solid waste department says residents should be ready for pick up to avoid any problems.

“For them to know that the trash has to be accessible for pick up and they have to have it before 7 a.m. is our main concern for them” Torres said.

The city encourages residents to leave their trashcan near the sidewalk the night before, Sunday.

However, if your trash doesn’t get picked up you can call the city’s solid waste department.

