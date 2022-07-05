Regular trash pickup for July 4th

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city of Laredo is reminding the public that despite the 4th of July holiday, the schedule remains the same.

Trash pickup will start at 7 in the morning, which is the city’s regular schedule.

Monica Torres from the solid waste department says residents should be ready for pick up to avoid any problems.

“For them to know that the trash has to be accessible for pick up and they have to have it before 7 a.m. is our main concern for them” Torres said.

The city encourages residents to leave their trashcan near the sidewalk the night before, Sunday.

However, if your trash doesn’t get picked up you can call the city’s solid waste department.

