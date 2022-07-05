Shop Local
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

By William Joy
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night.

Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood.

What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks celebration on Diamond Oaks Drive was actually a shooting.

Krystyn Rodriguez thought the man face down in her neighbor’s driveway Saturday had been hurt by a firework until she heard a neighbor across the street scream, get down and go inside.

An elderly woman across the street was the first to call 911.

Police saw she was shot but expected to survive.

Rifle rounds ripped through her home and struck her neighbor’s house too.

Angel Trevino and his family were watching a movie when they looked outside.

They say the bullet-riddled white pickup across the street may have saved them.

In minutes, officers showed up and approached the man killed in the driveway when the shooter identified as 28-year-old Edward Freyman fired at them from inside.

Cpl. Zach Tabler and officers Tim Barton and Jose Avila were all shot with injuries to their arms and legs.

All are recovering and expected to be okay.

Chief Cody Phillips says this was an ambush situation so if they hadn’t been prepared this situation could’ve turned out a lot worse.”

Authorities say there were easily hundreds of rounds fired. The shooter had military-style rifle and a pistol.

The shooter jumped over back fences and made it two blocks south before police say he shot himself.

Rodriguez says, “Just how close that my life was that fast from being taken. We just barricaded ourselves in the laundry room.”

The man killed was 33-year-old Collin Davis.

Police say the woman killed inside the home was 32-year-old Amber Tsai.

Residents are still shaken up over what they thought was fireworks turned out to be fired shots.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

The relationship between the suspect and victims is not known but police said they knew each other.

