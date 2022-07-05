Shop Local
The triggering effect of fireworks for Laredo veterans

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fireworks are a staple of the July Fourth holiday but for some veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder, they can trigger memories of active duty out on the battlefield.

The sounds of pops and rattling can sound like gunfire and explosions for others which can lead to some very uncomfortable feelings in people who served in the armed forces.

A local advocate for veterans says while his fellow veteran friends love Independence Day, some have to go to great lengths to get through the festivities.

Rich Dierks says, “It’s, I guess they just try to ready themselves for it. They know that it’s coming up. I know some wear hearing protection. Some will turn the tv up, or different steps they can take like that.”

We’re told some people choose to leave town and spend the day at a place where there might not be fireworks.

