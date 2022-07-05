Watch Your Car; a message from Laredo Police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is outlining some of the ways you can avoid becoming a victim of vehicle theft.

On Tuesday morning, several officers with LPD and the City of Laredo came together to proclaim July as ‘Watch your car Month’.

Authorities recommend locking your car doors when you park, making sure to take out your valuables like purses, cameras, or laptops from your vehicles.

Police Chief Claudio Trevino says there have been 17 firearms stolen from cars so far this year.

Trevino says the firearms continue to be left in the vehicles when they get burglarized.

“We ask the people, the community to make sure they’re aware not to leave the guns in their vehicles, if you’re going to have a gun, take it with you, leave it at home, don’t leave it in the vehicle”, said Trevino.

Authorities say this year vehicle robberies with unlocked car doors have reduced 20 percent since last year.

