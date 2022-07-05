Webb County Constable Pct. 3 seeing an increase in human smuggling

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Webb County is one of the largest counties in the State of Texas that’s divided into four precincts.

A law enforcement agency east of Highway 359 is seeing an increase in criminal activity.

Precinct Three overlooks’ towns along 359 such as Bruni and Mirando City.

Sergeant Esteban Cuellar says they have seen an increase in migrant deaths, as a result of human smuggling.

Cuellar says when these undocumetned migrants run into the brush they put themselves at risk of succumbing to the sweltering conditions.

