Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Webb County Constable Pct. 3 seeing an increase in human smuggling

Webb County Constable Pct. 3 sees increase in human smuggling
Webb County Constable Pct. 3 sees increase in human smuggling(KGNS)
By Lisely Garza
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Webb County is one of the largest counties in the State of Texas that’s divided into four precincts.

A law enforcement agency east of Highway 359 is seeing an increase in criminal activity.

Precinct Three overlooks’ towns along 359 such as Bruni and Mirando City.

Sergeant Esteban Cuellar says they have seen an increase in migrant deaths, as a result of human smuggling.

Cuellar says when these undocumetned migrants run into the brush they put themselves at risk of succumbing to the sweltering conditions.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
File Graphic
Laredo Police investigating weekend shooting near Loop 20 and Casa Blanca
Laredoans celebrate Fourth of July
Laredoans celebrate Fourth of July
Robert E. Crimo III
Update: Person of interest in Highland Park shooting arrested
Fourth of July festivities
Laredo-Webb County Fourth of July festivities

Latest News

Webb County Constable sees an increase in human smuggling
Webb County Constable sees an increase in human smuggling
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Loop 20
Possible shooting under investigation, victim serious but stable
Health department provides update on covid cases
Laredo Health Department provides update on COVID-19 cases
South Texas Food Bank teams up with Doordash
South Texas Food Bank teams up with Doordash to help those in need