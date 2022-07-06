Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Agents catch undocumented immigrants attempting to cross Rio Grande

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Sector Border Patrol’s Marine Unit prevented several people from crossing into the country illegally.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when agents encountered two separate groups.

One was a group of eight people, and the other was a group of ten who were attempting to cross the Rio Grande.

The busts happened with the help of agents from the south Laredo station.

