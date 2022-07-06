Bexar County identifies 22 migrants found in tractor trailer

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - Officials have released the identities of some of the victims who died in a hot tractor trailer that was found in San Antonio last week.

So far, a medical examiner has been able to identify 22 of the victims.

Sixteen are from Mexico, four are from Guatemala, and two are from Honduras.

The youngest victim was a 13-year-old boy from Guatemala and the oldest was a 55-year-old man from Mexico.

In all, 53 people died in what authorities are calling the deadliest human smuggling incident in U.S. History.

The tractor trailer driver, Homero Zamorano Jr. is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

He is currently being charged with human smuggling resulting in death.

