Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Bexar County identifies 22 migrants found in tractor trailer

By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - Officials have released the identities of some of the victims who died in a hot tractor trailer that was found in San Antonio last week.

So far, a medical examiner has been able to identify 22 of the victims.

Sixteen are from Mexico, four are from Guatemala, and two are from Honduras.

The youngest victim was a 13-year-old boy from Guatemala and the oldest was a 55-year-old man from Mexico.

In all, 53 people died in what authorities are calling the deadliest human smuggling incident in U.S. History.

The tractor trailer driver, Homero Zamorano Jr. is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

He is currently being charged with human smuggling resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Loop 20
Possible shooting under investigation, victim serious but stable
Fire reported in west Laredo
Fire reported in west Laredo
House catches fire on Center Lane
House fire breaks out in central Laredo

Latest News

Bexar County identifies 22 migrants found in tractor trailer
Annabell Rodriguez along with 18 classmates were killed when a gunman entered her classroom...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Laredo Chamber of Commerce to hold auction
Laredo Chamber of Commerce invites community to historical auction
Pet of the Week: Sadie
Pet of the Week: Sadie