Celebrate Fried Chicken on National Fried Chicken Day!
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Barbecue chicken may be a summertime fan favorite, but this weekend you need prepare your poultry with a little more grease, that’s because Wednesday is National Fried Chicken Day.
It is observed every year on July 6.
According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the practice of deep-frying chicken in fat was imported to the U.S. by Scottish immigrants.
So, in a way, it’s a very appropriate independence week observance, celebrating one of the highlights of America’s rich cultural melting pot.
