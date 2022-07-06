City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is searching for some extra hands to help with an annual event that brings hundreds of vendors to the area.

The city is looking for volunteers to help out with the 18th annual Sister Cities Festival.

The festival will take place at the Sames Auto Arena on Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.

To pre-register as a volunteer, you can click here or call 956-795-5711 or crrodarte@ci.laredo.tx.us.

