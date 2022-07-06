Fugitives wanted for sex crimes arrested at Laredo bridges
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Laredo caught three fugitives wanted for sex-related crimes involving children over the Fourth of July weekend.
The men were arrested in three separate incidents.
In one case, agents referred a bus passenger, 61-year-old Ramon Benedicto Gonzalez, for extra inspection. When they checked him out, officers found the man had a felony warrant out of Tennessee for child rape.
In the other two cases, officers arrested Juan Alonso Osorio and Juan Guadalupe Velasquez for separate charges of indecency with a child out of Dallas and North Carolina.
All three men were arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.
