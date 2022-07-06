Shop Local
Funding coming for rural transportation providers such as El Aguila

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Money from the federal government is coming for rural transportation providers in south Texas.

$3,623,157 in federal dollars will go to rural transportation services in Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio. The grants will help with upgrades and additions to the current public transportation offerings.

Here in Webb County, rural transportation providers, such as El Aguila, allow residents to visit the grocery store, attend doctor’s appointments, and other daily tasks. Out of the $3,623,157s in federal funding, $510,568 will specifically go to Webb County.

The manager for El Aguila Rural Transportation, Robert Martinez, says, ”We’re going to be using these monies for the day-to-day operations and administrative operations. Some monies will be allocated to help purchase some buses.”

El Aguila provides transportation in rural areas of Webb County which include Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, Mirando City, Oilton, Bruni, and Pueblo Nuevo.

