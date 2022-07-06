Heat advisory in full effect for Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While it can be fun to soak up the sun, too much of it can be dangerous.

Laredo and Webb County is under a heat advisory that will be in effect from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Please follow safety measures to avoid dizziness, nausea, or other symptoms.

Ensure all pets are inside or in a shaded area.

Temperatures will reach up to a high of 104 on Wednesday but heat index and humidity could make it feel up to 110.

Expect temperatures to increase to 106 by the weekend on Friday and it will stay this way all weekend and even into next week.

On Monday of next week, we’ll hit a high of 107 and lows in the 80s which isn’t low at all!

If you have any plans to do some yard work or any type of home improvement, be sure to start your work early in the morning and drink plenty of water.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.