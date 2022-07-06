Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo agents find 52 immigrants at two stash houses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local authorities took down two stash houses last weekend.

Several agencies, including Border Patrol, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the Webb County Constable’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office took part in the bust.

The raids at the two houses located in central Laredo were carried out within hours of each other. A total of 56 immigrants were found. All were taken in for processing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Loop 20
Possible shooting under investigation, victim serious but stable
Fire reported in west Laredo
Fire reported in west Laredo
House catches fire on Center Lane
House fire breaks out in central Laredo

Latest News

Agents catch migrants crossing river
Agents catch undocumented immigrants attempting to cross Rio Grande
Laredo agents shut down two stash houses
Laredo agents shut down two stash houses
City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival
Funding coming for rural transportation providers such as El Aguila