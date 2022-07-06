Laredo agents find 52 immigrants at two stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local authorities took down two stash houses last weekend.

Several agencies, including Border Patrol, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the Webb County Constable’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office took part in the bust.

The raids at the two houses located in central Laredo were carried out within hours of each other. A total of 56 immigrants were found. All were taken in for processing.

