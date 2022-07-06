Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo Chamber of Commerce invites community to historical auction

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of the city’s oldest organizations is moving to a new location and it’s inviting the community to look back on its history and how Laredo has evolved.

This Friday, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is saying farewell to its San Bernardo location by hosting a special auction for the community to take part in.

The chamber will be having some adult beverages, an open mic to go over some of Laredo’s past times and participants will have a chance to bid on historical items including photos and documents.

Laredo Chamber of Commerce President Gabriella Morales says, “We have a lot of photos from the WBCA, we have historical documents from NAFTA we have pictures of President Bush when he was a governor of Texas, and he was also named Mr. South Texas by WBCA organizers.

Morales goes on to say that they were be brunch as well as other festivities.

The auction will take place Friday, at 2310 San Bernardo Avenue at 11 a.m.

Now the chamber is expected to move into its new location at 5702 McPherson Road by August 1.

