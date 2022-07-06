Laredo Health Dept. sees increase in vasectomy interest

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A well-known medical procedure has already gained a wait list in Laredo and its purpose benefits plenty in the community.

Demand for vasectomies is increasing in Laredo and the health department is claiming this as a success.

The city noticed a need for a male family planning method, and they got to work.

For nearly a year now, the campaign has made possible low-cost access to this procedure.

Dr. Luis Cerda says the ideal target is the individual who already has a family, who is not very young, who is in good health, and they’re sure their family is complete.

Dr. Cerda assured this is one of the most successful programs offered at the Laredo Health Department receiving more than 100 calls in the first two hours of its announcement through social media.

The procedure is not complicated as some might think and offers a sigh of relief for the curious minded, it does not interfere with sexual performance.

“It’s a simple procedure, it’s done in the doctor’s office. The patient just goes, and it takes a few minutes. A little pain and swelling but it’s a fast recovery, no more than two, three days and it doesn’t interfere with sexual activity”, said Dr. Cerda.

Cerda says the campaign is a need for family planning in the Hispanic community.

The cost to patients is only $560, plus the city covers all other costs.

The health department assures they are proud of men for taking action in family planning.

And don’t let the wait list discourage you, the department assures everyone approved gets the service done.

Anyone interested in the procedure can call the health department to set up an appointment at (956) 795-4900.

