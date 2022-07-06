Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Health Dept. sees increase in vasectomy interest

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A well-known medical procedure has already gained a wait list in Laredo and its purpose benefits plenty in the community.

Demand for vasectomies is increasing in Laredo and the health department is claiming this as a success.

The city noticed a need for a male family planning method, and they got to work.

For nearly a year now, the campaign has made possible low-cost access to this procedure.

Dr. Luis Cerda says the ideal target is the individual who already has a family, who is not very young, who is in good health, and they’re sure their family is complete.

Dr. Cerda assured this is one of the most successful programs offered at the Laredo Health Department receiving more than 100 calls in the first two hours of its announcement through social media.

The procedure is not complicated as some might think and offers a sigh of relief for the curious minded, it does not interfere with sexual performance.

“It’s a simple procedure, it’s done in the doctor’s office. The patient just goes, and it takes a few minutes. A little pain and swelling but it’s a fast recovery, no more than two, three days and it doesn’t interfere with sexual activity”, said Dr. Cerda.

Cerda says the campaign is a need for family planning in the Hispanic community.

The cost to patients is only $560, plus the city covers all other costs.

The health department assures they are proud of men for taking action in family planning.

And don’t let the wait list discourage you, the department assures everyone approved gets the service done.

Anyone interested in the procedure can call the health department to set up an appointment at (956) 795-4900.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Loop 20
Possible shooting under investigation, victim serious but stable
Fire reported in west Laredo
Fire reported in west Laredo
House catches fire on Center Lane
House fire breaks out in central Laredo

Latest News

New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Laredo Health Dept. sees increase in vasectomy interest
Taxpayers could face consequences if they missed deadline
Taxpayers can face consequences after property tax due date
Laredo Taxpayers can face consequences for missing deadline
Laredo Taxpayers can face consequences for missing deadline
Laredo Health Dept. sees increase in vasectomy interest
Laredo Health Dept. sees increase in vasectomy interest