Pet of the Week: Sadie

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is searching for a home for Sadie.

Sadie is a roughly two-year-old terrier mix who has been with the shelter since early June.

Animal experts at the shelter say she behaves well and is very playful.

If you buy her a chew toy or plush doll, she will play with it until she tires out.

If you believe Sadie is the perfect pet for you and your family, you can call (956) 625-1860.

