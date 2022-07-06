Slightly Hotter Weather Still to Come

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of hot dry air aloft will be even more pronounced above our area this weekend, and will be in control of our weather during all of the 7 day forecast period. This will be characterized by even hotter afternoons with somewhat drier air as dry air aloft mixes in with the stirring of the atmosphere with daytime heating. As we lose the daytime heating after sunset, a shallow layer of humid gulf air will return each evening through midday each day. We may begin to see more of a gulf influence mid next week.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.