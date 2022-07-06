Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Slightly Hotter Weather Still to Come

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of hot dry air aloft will be even more pronounced above our area this weekend, and will be in control of our weather during all of the 7 day forecast period. This will be characterized by even hotter afternoons with somewhat drier air as dry air aloft mixes in with the stirring of the atmosphere with daytime heating. As we lose the daytime heating after sunset, a shallow layer of humid gulf air will return each evening through midday each day. We may begin to see more of a gulf influence mid next week.

