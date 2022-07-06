South Texas law enforcement agencies take part in active shooter training

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s an unfortunate sign of the times but law enforcement wants to make sure they are prepared to respond to an active shooter situation.

Agents from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol conducted the active shooter training in Cotulla.

Law enforcement agencies from Laredo, Webb County and surrounding areas took part in the three-day training.

Officials say these types of trainings between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners help them to be better equipped to respond to worst case scenarios at our schools to keep students and our community safe.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.