Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

South Texas law enforcement agencies take part in active shooter training

By Jerry Garza
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s an unfortunate sign of the times but law enforcement wants to make sure they are prepared to respond to an active shooter situation.

Agents from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol conducted the active shooter training in Cotulla.

Law enforcement agencies from Laredo, Webb County and surrounding areas took part in the three-day training.

Officials say these types of trainings between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners help them to be better equipped to respond to worst case scenarios at our schools to keep students and our community safe.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town
Laredo Police investigating shooting on Loop 20
Possible shooting under investigation, victim serious but stable
Fire reported in west Laredo
Fire reported in west Laredo
House catches fire on Center Lane
House fire breaks out in central Laredo

Latest News

City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival
City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival
File photo: Sister Cities Festival
City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival
South Texas law enforcement agencies take part in active shooter training
South Texas law enforcement agencies take part in active shooter training
National Fried Chicken Day
Celebrate Fried Chicken on National Fried Chicken Day!