Stalled tractor trailer causing traffic on Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are advising drivers on Mines Road and Loop 20 about an incident that might hinder your afternoon commute.

Laredo Police say a disabled trailer is causing traffic congestion on the westbound lane by the bridge.

The intersection is temporarily closed to the traveling public.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays.

