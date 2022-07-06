Shop Local
Stalled tractor trailer causing traffic on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are advising drivers on Mines Road and Loop 20 about an incident that might hinder your afternoon commute.

Laredo Police say a disabled trailer is causing traffic congestion on the westbound lane by the bridge.

The intersection is temporarily closed to the traveling public.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays.

