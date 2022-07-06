Shop Local
Taxpayers can face consequences after property tax due date

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - June 30 was the last day to pay property taxes to the city of Laredo, Webb County, school districts, and colleges.

For those who did not pay on time, additional fees will be added to your bill. The city of Laredo tax assessor-collector Dora Maldonado said that back on Friday, July 1, all the accounts that remain unpaid would have a 15% attorney’s fee, which is added to the normal 18% of penalty and interests and adds up a total of 33% percent of additional interest rates. That’s only for the city, not counting Webb County, Laredo school districts, and Laredo College.

However, Maldonado said people who still do not pay their taxes, other legal consequences may occur. “If they don’t pay, there is a possibility that we file a lawsuit against those taxpayers. A filing of a lawsuit entails additional fees, such as court fees, abstract fees, and other fees associated with a lawsuit,” said Maldonado. She added that other payment plans were available. One of them was the split payment plan where people could pay for what they owed in two payments throughout the year.

However, those who missed the split payment deadline, which was last week, will be charged a 13% fee on their tax payment and fees will continue to increase each month.

Maldonado encourages taxpayers to pay their property taxes even if they missed their deadline.

