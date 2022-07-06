Webb Co. Pct. 3 constables see a surge in migrant deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County has four precincts and each has a constable office assigned to it.

The constable’s office for precinct 3 is located miles out of Laredo along Texas State Highway 359 with only eight people watching over towns like Los Aguilares, Oilton, Mirando City, and Bruni. This makes it difficult for the constable’s office to cover over 1,000 square miles of land.

Recently, border officials said they have seen a surge in migrants coming through the precinct since it’s considered a bottleneck for those traveling north. Sergeant Esteban Cuellar with precinct 3 said it’s hard to keep track of migrant numbers since the constable’s office gets assistance from Border Patrol and other law entities.

According to the constable’s office, in the summer, they see an increase in vehicle pursuits up to two to three weekly. The constable’s office added that when a major incident happens, the constable and seven of his deputies assist, but they are severely understaffed.

