Accident on mile marker 27 sends several to the hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A serious accident at mile marker 27 on I-35 sent several to the hospital.

On Saturday, July 2, Border Patrol agents from the Laredo North station reported a car accident involving a white pick-up truck and a grey sedan. Images from their Facebook page showed the front of the grey sedan badly damaged, while the white pick-up truck is shown rolled over on the side of the road.

Emergency medical technicians quickly got there and gave emergency first aid to the drivers and passengers of both vehicles until an ambulance arrived. They were all transported to a nearby hospital. No word on their current condition.

