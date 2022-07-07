Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman
Jul. 7, 2022
TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch.
According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
Mexican authorities will be performing a DNA test to verify the identity as well as an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Salinas was last seen on June 26 when she left a relative’s home in Cerralvo, Nuevo Leon with plans to head back to Texas.
