Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch.

According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.

Mexican authorities will be performing a DNA test to verify the identity as well as an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Salinas was last seen on June 26 when she left a relative’s home in Cerralvo, Nuevo Leon with plans to head back to Texas.

