Girl Scouts of South Texas to hold summer camp

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The greater Girl Scouts of South Texas is giving young ladies the opportunity to learn how to become expert entrepreneurs during an upcoming summer series.

The event is a three-day summer camp which will start at around 8 a.m.

Organizers will have several activities where girls can learn how to start a business from expert guest speakers.

While girl scouts is open to girls pre-k through 12th grade this camp will focus on the young girls from pre-k to fifth grade.

The camp will take place from July 26 to the 28th.

