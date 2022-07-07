Shop Local
Home catches fire in south Laredo

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire broke out at a home in south Laredo overnight.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Tuxpan Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from one of the walls of the house. They managed to put out the blaze.

People were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out without any injuries.

