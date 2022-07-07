Home catches fire in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire broke out at a home in south Laredo overnight.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Tuxpan Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from one of the walls of the house. They managed to put out the blaze.

People were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out without any injuries.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.