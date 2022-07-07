Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Island in the sun

Yolanda Villarreal
Yolanda Villarreal(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It really feels like we are living on an island in the sun because it’s scorching hot!

On Thursday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see some humid conditions with a slight breeze.

Expect a high of about 103 by the afternoon.

This heat will pick up on Friday to a high of 104.

As we hit the weekend, we’ll hit a high of 106 and lows in the 80s which isn’t low at all!

Temperatures will fluctuate between 106 to 105.

We could see a slight chance of rain as we inch closer to Tuesday but so far those chances are very thin.

