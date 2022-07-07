Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Laredo councilmember addresses unauthorized Mines Rd. construction

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area known for heavy traffic had their day of relief interrupted by an unwelcome surprise. People along Mines Road took to social media to voice out construction work that was being done this past 4th of July holiday.

The news reached the representative for the district with people demanding answers. District 7 councilmember Vanessa Perez says Mines Road is handled by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and not the city of Laredo so any work done was not managed by them.

Perez took to social media to tell her constituents the project was shut down and the road was cleared. The post went on to say the work was violating a TxDOT policy that does not allow work to be done during holiday weekends. Perez says she will coordinate with TxDOT and try to limit construction work on Mines Road to be done during the nighttime.

TxDOT said the incident was a result of lack of coordination with their contractors and subcontractors regarding the permitted work hours and moving forward, they will remind contractors to work together to avoid any other issues.

TxDOT says they will keep drivers informed on any changes to traffic routes through its social media pages.

