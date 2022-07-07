Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Laredo Fire Dept. shares advice on avoiding heatstroke

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo and surrounding areas have been dealing with triple-digit temperatures for weeks. Officials continue to warn people to keep safe during the heat.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr., the spokesman for the Laredo Fire Department, said there has been an increase in heatstroke and heat exhaustion related-calls. He says the most serious form of heatstroke happens when a person’s body temperature reaches over 104 degrees.

In order to prevent heat-related illnesses, Oliva recommends wearing light-colored clothes, and hats, drinking water frequently, and scheduling breaks if you’re working outdoors. ”A lot of the time, people like to do yard work and sometimes people will take off their shirts, especially males will take off their shirts to work outside and that’s the worst thing that you can do because you’re not protecting yourself from the elements. So having a shirt on, at least will provide you that moisture to help cool down your body and protect you from the heat,” said Oliva.

If you or someone you know experiences a heat-related illness, the first step is to remove them from the sun and place a cool towel or an ice pack on the underarms and groin area. This will help lower the body’s temperature. If the situation does not improve, Oliva recommends calling 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Damian Mendez holds his championship bracket from February's state wrestling meet.
Teen wrestler dies from apparent heatstroke during workout, school says
Border Patrol releases new details on Encinal chase
Update: Driver of Encinal car crash succumbs to injuries
Jonathan Espinoza Jr., 21
Man wanted for human smuggling

Latest News

Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Car and body of missing Texas woman found in Tamaulipas
Laredo Fire Dept. shares advice on avoid heatstroke
Laredo Fire Dept. shares advice on avoid heatstroke
Accident on mile marker 27 sends several to the hospital
Accident on mile marker 27 sends several to the hospital