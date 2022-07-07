Laredo Fire Dept. shares advice on avoiding heatstroke

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo and surrounding areas have been dealing with triple-digit temperatures for weeks. Officials continue to warn people to keep safe during the heat.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr., the spokesman for the Laredo Fire Department, said there has been an increase in heatstroke and heat exhaustion related-calls. He says the most serious form of heatstroke happens when a person’s body temperature reaches over 104 degrees.

In order to prevent heat-related illnesses, Oliva recommends wearing light-colored clothes, and hats, drinking water frequently, and scheduling breaks if you’re working outdoors. ”A lot of the time, people like to do yard work and sometimes people will take off their shirts, especially males will take off their shirts to work outside and that’s the worst thing that you can do because you’re not protecting yourself from the elements. So having a shirt on, at least will provide you that moisture to help cool down your body and protect you from the heat,” said Oliva.

If you or someone you know experiences a heat-related illness, the first step is to remove them from the sun and place a cool towel or an ice pack on the underarms and groin area. This will help lower the body’s temperature. If the situation does not improve, Oliva recommends calling 9-1-1 immediately.

