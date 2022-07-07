Laredo group bands together to keep hockey rolling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of athletes are coming together to promote a sport that isn’t too common in Laredo, but one that is certainly missed.

On most weekend mornings, you might find a group of athletes rolling around at Trautman International Park.

Joe Trejo is just one of 133 members involved in the Laredo Tx 956 Roller Hockey Community.

Since the early days of the Laredo Bucks, Joe and other members of the group fell in love with hockey.

About a year ago, the former Junior Bucks and ice hockey players decided to keep the sport strong, by creating an online group where they can discuss potential scrimmage games on dryland.

Other than crashing the net, their goal is to fill that hockey void that has been missing for years.

Gabriel Ornes, another hockey fanatic says that when the Bucks were around, they had a youth program where kids can get involved, but since they left Laredo, interest in the sport declined.

Even during the scorching south Texas summer heat, the group finds a way to continue the grind and even takes part in ice hockey competitions out of town.

Joe along with several other guys who have equipment got a chance to take part in a tournament in San Antonio where they took home the championship.

Not only is it about fun and games, it’s also a time to teach others who might be interested in giving it a shot.

“We’d like to get the community involved playing roller hockey or whether we get ice back, just get the community involved and playing the great sport of hockey”, said Trejo.

Whether you know how to play hockey, or you’ve never picked up a stick, the group is always willing to assist anyone who is looking to get involved or learn how to play.

For more information on how to get involved you can click here.

