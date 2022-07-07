Shop Local
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the last few days, it’s been a delightful surprise for those who hit the road in Laredo as gas prices are at a record-time low compared to what we’ve recently seen. Many did not want to wait to pump some low-priced gas inside their vehicle tanks. Many gas stations currently sell gas per gallon at around $3.80 or $3.90.

Laredoan Annette Aguirre said she hopes that gas prices stay the same for the next couple of months since recent gas prices have hit her wallet at an all-time high. “I’m trying to fill up the tanks right now because the prices are lower here at Sam’s. Gas prices tend to get more expensive since things are getting more expensive at this time. All the prices are pretty much going up, like groceries, utilities, and taxes. It’s ridiculous right now,” said Aguirre.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that Laredo is the only city in the state where gas prices are around the $3.90 mark while in other cities like El Paso, people are paying around $4.44 at the pump.

Aguirre, like others, wants to make sure that people take advantage of the current gas prices since they can change at any given time.

