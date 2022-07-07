Learn how to ride a bull!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A county venue is giving residents a chance to grab the bull by the horns!

Next Saturday there will be a rodeo at the Life Fairgrounds where they will be offering free bull riding classes for kids.

Kids interested in learning how to participate in a bull riding event can contact the Tex-Horn Rodeo Company.

If you would like to get involved, you can call the number on your screen or stop by the county fairgrounds next Saturday at 3 p.m.

