Learn how to ride a bull!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A county venue is giving residents a chance to grab the bull by the horns!

Next Saturday there will be a rodeo at the Life Fairgrounds where they will be offering free bull riding classes for kids.

Kids interested in learning how to participate in a bull riding event can contact the Tex-Horn Rodeo Company.

If you would like to get involved, you can call the number on your screen or stop by the county fairgrounds next Saturday at 3 p.m.

