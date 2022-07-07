Learn how to ride a bull!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A county venue is giving residents a chance to grab the bull by the horns!
Next Saturday there will be a rodeo at the Life Fairgrounds where they will be offering free bull riding classes for kids.
Kids interested in learning how to participate in a bull riding event can contact the Tex-Horn Rodeo Company.
If you would like to get involved, you can stop by the county fairgrounds next Saturday at 3 p.m.
