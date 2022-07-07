Man wanted for human smuggling

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for six counts of human smuggling.

Laredo Police are searching for 21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.

The incident happened on Friday, April 22 when officers were called out to the 200 block of Bruni Street where undocumented immigrants were allegedly being housed.

When officers searched the home, they found half a dozen people who said they were being held against their will by a man with a firearm identified as Espinoza.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who secured arrest warrants for Espinoza.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.