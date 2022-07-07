Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Mexico accuses ex-president of millions in illegal funds

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency has accused ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto of receiving millions of dollars in illegal funds.

Mexico accuses ex-president of millions in illegal funds
Mexico accuses ex-president of millions in illegal funds

The criminal complaint filed against Pena Nieto by the government’s Financial Intelligence Unit doesn’t mean prosecutors have decided to file formal charges. But the head of the unit says federal prosecutors have received the complaint alleging use of illicit funds and are investigating it.

Gomez said Thursday that a company run by Pena Nieto’s family had received about $500 million in government contracts while he was president from 2012 to 2018.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Damian Mendez holds his championship bracket from February's state wrestling meet.
Teen wrestler dies from apparent heatstroke during workout, school says
Border Patrol releases new details on Encinal chase
Update: Driver of Encinal car crash succumbs to injuries
Jonathan Espinoza Jr., 21
Man wanted for human smuggling

Latest News

Texas Parks and Wildlife addresses low water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas Parks and Wildlife addresses low water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas Parks and Wildlife addresses low water levels at Lake Casa Blanca
Texas addresses low water levels
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop
Laredoans react to recent gas price drop