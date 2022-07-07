Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Panhandler shot at after asking woman for money, hitting her with chair, police say

The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who...
The Richmond Police Department says charges are pending after a woman shot at a panhandler who hit her with a chair.(WWBT)
By WWBT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Police in Virginia are investigating an incident where a person shot at a panhandler.

The Richmond Police Department reports the situation started when a male panhandler asked a woman for money on Thursday. When the woman declined, the man picked up a chair and hit her with it.

Police said the woman pulled out a gun and started shooting as he ran away, as reported by WWBT.

According to the department, the woman took off from the scene but was later pulled over by a Virginia Commonwealth University police officer.

Authorities said they were initially unsure if the man was injured as there were no injury reports from area hospitals after the incident.

Police did not immediately identify the woman involved but said charges were pending.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimena Sandoval and David Stewart
Two children found alive in Texas apartment with deceased parents
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Damian Mendez holds his championship bracket from February's state wrestling meet.
Teen wrestler dies from apparent heatstroke during workout, school says
Border Patrol releases new details on Encinal chase
Update: Driver of Encinal car crash succumbs to injuries
Jonathan Espinoza Jr., 21
Man wanted for human smuggling

Latest News

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' out now
Neighbor's say the man's nudity isn't a one time occurrence.
Man who comes out of his home naked concerns neighbors
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia