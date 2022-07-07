Shop Local
Peak of Our Heat is Weekend/Early Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of hot dry air aloft remains anchored above the southern great Plains. This system, if anything, will be centered closer to our area Saturday through Tuesday with temperatures around, or even above 105. The dry warm air aloft is preventing lifted air from rising to form tall clouds, and the dryness of the air above is keeping our skies mainly clear. Each night and morning will feature humid gulf air returning below the dry air. Each afternoon will see the dry air above stir in with daytime heating.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Slightly Hotter Weather Still to Come
Heat advisory in full effect for Laredo