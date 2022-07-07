Peak of Our Heat is Weekend/Early Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of hot dry air aloft remains anchored above the southern great Plains. This system, if anything, will be centered closer to our area Saturday through Tuesday with temperatures around, or even above 105. The dry warm air aloft is preventing lifted air from rising to form tall clouds, and the dryness of the air above is keeping our skies mainly clear. Each night and morning will feature humid gulf air returning below the dry air. Each afternoon will see the dry air above stir in with daytime heating.

