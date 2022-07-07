Rio Grande International Study Center to showcase ‘The Southern Front’

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A local environmental group is showcasing an award-winning documentary about Laredo’s efforts to stop the construction of the border wall from being built in Laredo and Zapata.

The Rio Grande International Study Center will hold a special screening of the documentary The Southern Front by filmmaker Carlos Evaristo Flores.

The film shows how Laredo responded to the Trump administration’s border wall policy and echoes the voices of local activists who helped lead a diverse coalition that stopped the wall in its tracks.

Tonight, the study center will hold a special screening of the film at 7:30 p.m. at the Laredo Center for the arts.

There will also be a panel discussion.

