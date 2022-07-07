Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Rio Grande International Study Center to showcase ‘The Southern Front’

Film showcases movement to stop construction of border wall
Film showcases movement to stop construction of border wall(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A local environmental group is showcasing an award-winning documentary about Laredo’s efforts to stop the construction of the border wall from being built in Laredo and Zapata.

The Rio Grande International Study Center will hold a special screening of the documentary The Southern Front by filmmaker Carlos Evaristo Flores.

The film shows how Laredo responded to the Trump administration’s border wall policy and echoes the voices of local activists who helped lead a diverse coalition that stopped the wall in its tracks.

Tonight, the study center will hold a special screening of the film at 7:30 p.m. at the Laredo Center for the arts.

There will also be a panel discussion.

