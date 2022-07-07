Sentencing delayed for Webb County Constable Pct. 1 Rodolfo Rodriguez

WEBB COUNTY (KGNS) - The sentencing of a former county law enforcement official is pushed back, yet again.

Back in March, Webb County Constable for Precinct 1 Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, Jr. entered a plea deal.

The case is linked to a charge for enticing a foreign person to engage in prostitution.

However, the agreement and other documents have been sealed since February 2022.

Sentencing had been set for July 21 but according to the federal docket, the sentencing has now been set for August 11.

The reason to push back the sentencing is also under seal, the only exhibit public is a plane ticket with the name of Rodriguez’s attorney on it.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.